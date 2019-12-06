A drunk driver was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly driving a vehicle in the wrong direction on the New York State Thruway in Brutus, the state police said.
State troopers assigned to the Syracuse station held a vehicle and traffic stop along the thruway's eastbound shoulder on around 2:26 a.m. when a moving vehicle didn't move over and "came in close contact" with the troopers, a news release on the state police's website said.
"The troopers proceeded after the vehicle then they noticed the driver had turned around and was now dangerously headed the wrong way towards them and other oncoming traffic," the news release said.
You have free articles remaining.
The vehicle, driven by Hailey E. Hill, 44, of Canandaigua, later pulled over without further issue, the news release said. Hill was determined to be intoxicated and in possession of an open alcohol container and was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous alcohol-related driving conviction. Hill failed to provide a breath sample and was also charged with DWI refusal.
Hill was arraigned in the Town of Brutus Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.