Four people from Moravia are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing items from a Seneca County residence they broke into, state police said.
New York State Police Investigator Leland Tyler said Tasha M. Sweeney, 26, Darrin M. Hayes, 28, Helen R. Calkins, 27, and Timothy M. Gower, 29, broke into a home on Route 318 in the Seneca County town of Tyre at least twice over a couple days this week. The four took copper, equipment and other items from the residence, Tyler said. He said most of the stolen items have since been recovered.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspects' vehicle was seen and identified Thursday, Tyler said, and they were all charged in Moravia that day. All four of them were charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
The four were arraigned at the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Court Friday and remanded to the Seneca County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond for Sweeney; $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond for Hayes; $250 cash or $500 bond for Calkins and no bail for Gower.