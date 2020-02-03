State police: Fulton man urinated in Elbridge booking room; threatened to kill officers

State police say a Fulton man threatened to kill officers and damaged property at the Elbridge station where he was processed.

Achilles S. Reinhardt, 22, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with several misdemeanors and the class D felony of making a terroristic threat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reinhardt is accused of making "multiple threats to shoot state police members with his AR15 rifle" and kill their family members, said Public Information Officer Jack Keller in an email on Monday.

Reinhardt also allegedly damaged a booking camera, landline phone and urinated on the carpet of the booking room in the Elbridge state police station.

After being arraigned in Syracuse City Court, Reinhardt was released on his own recognizance on the charges issued by state police. However, Keller said he was held in Onondaga County Justice Center pending a Monday arraignment on a violation of probation warrant.

State police charged Reinhardt with one felony, making a terroristic threat, and seven misdemeanors: fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal nuisance, first-offense driving while intoxicated and third-degree bail jumping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0