{{featured_button_text}}
State police larceny

New York State Police in Ithaca are seeking the public's help identifying this suspect who allegedly stole several electronics at Kinney Drugs on North Triphammer Road in Lansing. The thefts occurred on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. 

 Provided

The New York State Police in Ithaca is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from an Ithaca-area store. 

Images captured from store video cameras and provided by the state police show a man entering Kinney Drugs on North Triphammer Road in the village of Lansing. Police say the man stole several electronics between 2:22 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 

The suspect is a white male with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and jeans. He also has bandages on the top of his left hand and a bandage around his right thump, according to police. 

If you have any information about the suspect, contact state police in Ithaca at (607) 347-4440. Please reference case 9354946. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0