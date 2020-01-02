The New York State Police in Ithaca is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from an Ithaca-area store.
Images captured from store video cameras and provided by the state police show a man entering Kinney Drugs on North Triphammer Road in the village of Lansing. Police say the man stole several electronics between 2:22 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The suspect is a white male with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and jeans. He also has bandages on the top of his left hand and a bandage around his right thump, according to police.
If you have any information about the suspect, contact state police in Ithaca at (607) 347-4440. Please reference case 9354946.