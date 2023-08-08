A dog that was stolen on Saturday from the Waterloo Premium Outlets, and the vehicle containing him, were recovered the next day by New York State Police from Auburn.

State police announced the recovery on their Facebook page Tuesday morning. The dog, a 3.5-pound, 6-year-old male Morkie (Maltese poodle Yorke mix) named Glenn, was healthy and unharmed.

Glenn has been reunited with his owner, state police said.

Glenn was inside a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude when it was stolen from the Waterloo shopping center.

State police thanked the public for its assistance finding the vehicle and Glenn. Its Facebook post announcing the theft was shared more than 8,000 times and received more than 750 comments.

Information about any charges filed in connection with the theft was not available, and state police did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Citizen.