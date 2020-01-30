State police investigate King Ferry store theft

A suspect in a theft at a King Ferry store captured on video has been taken into custody for a separate incident, the New York State Police said Thursday.

Security video dated Jan. 26 shows Wilcox General Store owner Jim Wilcox preparing a bag for a customer. After Wilcox and the customer walked off to a different part of the store, another person enters and takes a small bag of money from a shelf behind the store counter and then left the store.

State police are investigating the theft and on Thursday said a suspect was recently taken into custody for a separate incident in Tompkins County. Troopers did not release the suspect's name, saying the King Ferry incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Jim Wilcox said Thursday that the stolen bag contained money owed to The Citizen from people buying papers at the store. Wilcox believes $80 to $100 was in the bag.

Wilcox believes the customer who appears at the start of the video was involved in the theft. The customer asked him to retrieve an item, which caused him to move away from the counter and allowed the other person to grab the money bag.

Although the money taken didn't belong to the store, Wilcox is uncomfortable with someone stealing anything from his store behind his store counter.

"I want these guys caught," he said.

