State police investigating call about body found on north shore of Owasco Lake
alert
OWASCO

State police investigating call about body found on north shore of Owasco Lake

  • Updated
police car lights
Deposit Photos

New York State Police are investigating after a call came in Thursday night about a body washing up on the north shore of Owasco Lake.

Cayuga County 911 dispatch said a report came in around 6:16 p.m. of a body that washed up on the shore of the lake in front of 6776 E. Lake Road. State police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

Further details were not available on Thursday night.

