State police said a tractor trailer driver from Jordan is facing criminal charges after using a crowbar to attack a woman who had taken video of him talking on his cell phone while driving.
Michael E. Severin, 59, of Jordan, was charged Saturday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, in connection with an incident at the Indian Castle Service Area in the town of Danube on the New York State Thruway.
Troopers said the alleged victim was riding in a tractor-trailer driven by her father on the thruway when Severin allegedly almost sideswiped them. As the father and daughter continued past Severin's truck, the woman took a picture of Severin on his phone with plans to report the alleged violation.
About 60 miles down the road, the woman and her father entered the service area, and Severin followed them into the area, troopers said. He blocked the other truck in and came after the woman with the crowbar as she was using her phone to record. Troopers said Severin swung at her, causing her to drop the phone, and he then destroyed the phone with the crowbar.
Troopers said Severin ran back to his truck and got back on the highway, but was stopped by state police about 40 miles away and taken into custody.