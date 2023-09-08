New York State Police made 14 DWI arrests in the region that includes Auburn and Cayuga County during a special traffic enforcement campaign over Labor Day weekend.

Troopers issued 8,762 tickets and arrested 154 people for DWI statewide during the initiative targeting impaired and reckless driving. Troopers were also watching for distracted drivers, occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the Move Over Law.

In Canandaigua's Troop E, which includes Cayuga County, 14 people were charged with DWI, 275 with speeding and 51 for seat belt/child restraint violations.

Authorities said that over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Troopers arrested 208 people for DWI and investigated 139 personal injury crashes, including three fatalities.