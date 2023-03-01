State police said they have found the Auburn woman who had been reported missing earlier on Wednesday.

EARLIER WE REPORTED

The New York State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Auburn woman.

State police told The Citizen Wednesday that troopers are trying to find Shantel Coyle, 32, who is thought to be in Auburn or in surrounding areas. She was last seen Friday, Feb. 24, when she was brought to Auburn Community Hospital for an undisclosed reason, refused treatment and left around around 6 p.m, police said.

Coyle is about 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs approximately 107 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may have seen her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Auburn station of the state police at (315) 255-2766.