State police make more than 200 DWI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

New York State Police issued more than 8,900 tickets during a special traffic enforcement period over the Memorial Day weekend and arrested 203 people for driving while intoxicated.

During the campaign, which started on Friday, May 22 and ran through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, state police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints "to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers," according to a news release, in an initiative funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Troopers arrested 203 people for DWI and investigated 457 crashes, which injured 11 people. There were two fatal crashes during the weekend.

Troopers said they also targeted speeding and aggressive driving across the state, and issued a total of 8,907 tickets for a variety of vehicle and traffic violations.

Total tickets issued included 3,332 for speeding, 171 for distracted driving and 420 seat belt violations.

In the central New York area, there were 16 DWI arrests, with 15 in the Finger Lakes region, troopers said.

