The New York State Police located a Red Creek man who had been missing since Wednesday morning.
Russell A. Hoeffner, 61, of 6825 Main St., Red Creek, went missing around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police. Hoeffner, who has dementia, was reported missing after a family member returned home from work at approximately 9:30 p.m.
There were sightings of Hoeffner in the area Wednesday afternoon. State police said he was seen in a neighbor's yard at about 2:30 p.m. looking for his dog. He was seen again at about 3 p.m. walking from Canada Street onto Dry Bridge Road.
The state police deployed a helicopter, K-9 units and additional troopers to locate Hoeffner.
In a news release distributed Thursday morning, the state police reported that Hoeffner was located by a state police bloodhound in a ravine. He is being treated by emergency medical personnel.
The state police plan to provide an update when more information is available.