State police: Missing teenager thought to be in Auburn area

The New York State Police are trying to locate a missing teenager thought to be in the Auburn area.

State police are looking for Giovanni A. Spagnola, 15, last seen on Feb. 2 in town of Cicero in Onondaga County, according to a news release. He is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and he is believed to be in the Auburn area.

Trooper Jack L. Keller, a state police public information officer, told The Citizen Wednesday that Giovanni was reported missing Tuesday by a relative he was living with in Cicero.

"Our main focus is just trying to locate him," Keller said.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Giovanni Spagnola is asked to contact 911 or call state police Troop D at (315) 366-6000.

Giovanni is a son of Amanda Spagnola, who was in court earlier this month and sentenced to 364 days in Cayuga County Jail on one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of intimidation. Those sentences are running consecutively, so she is poised to serve about two years in jail.

Another of Amanda Spagnola's children, Lucciano, was sentenced to state prison in December after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole in November 2019. Lucciano was one of four defendants in Poole's death. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office previously said Amanda Spagnola's intimidation charge was connected to her threatening a witness in the Poole case.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

