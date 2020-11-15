 Skip to main content
State police: Missing vulnerable adult last seen in Cayuga County
PUBLIC SAFETY

State police: Missing vulnerable adult last seen in Cayuga County

Stewart McLain

State police are searching for a 66-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in Cayuga County.

Troopers are seeking the public's help in locating Stewart D. McLain, 66, of the Onondaga County town of Van Buren. McLain was last seen at 9:22 p.m. Saturday after taking a Lyft ride to White Road in the town of Victory, according to a press release issued Sunday night.

McLain, described by troopers as "vulnerable," is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a dark blue or black baseball hat.

Anyone with information that could help the search is asked to call state police at (315) 366-6000 and refer to case No. 9929325.

Stewart McLain

Stewart McLain
