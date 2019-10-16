A Moravia man is facing criminal charges after allegedly cashing checks from a woman's checking account without her authorization, the New York State Police said.
A woman called state police Oct. 7 about checks being cashed without her authorization in Moravia. State police viewed security footage and determined the culprit was Christian A. Reynolds, 22. The two checks cashed were valued at less than $1,000.
Reynolds was picked up Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Town of Moravia Court and was released on his own recognizance.