State police: No travel restrictions on New York roadways

New York State Police say that while there are currently no driving restrictions on state roadways, people are encouraged to travel only when necessary.

Amid the varied concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, state police said they continue to receive inquiries from the public regarding possible travel restrictions.

Troopers posted a message on Facebook Monday informing the public that at this time there are no travel restrictions or travel bans on state roadways.

"We do however, encourage everyone to stay at home unless travel is absolutely necessary, and make sure to practice social distancing when necessary," the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0