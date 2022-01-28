State police oversee pistol permit recertification in New York

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that it has no role in the recertification of pistol permits because that process is overseen by the New York State Police.

Sheriff Brian Schenck released a statement this week explaining that the five-year recertification process required by the state is completed and filed with the state police.

There are two ways permit holders can recertify:

• Visit the New York State Police Website at: safeact.ny.gov/pistol-permit-recertification. This site allows people to check their recertification status and see when their next five-year recertification date is due. Follow the instructions to complete the recertification online.

• Complete the paper form (form number PPB-2), which can be picked up at the sheriff’s office or any state police location or printed at troopers.ny.gov/Firearms and returned by mail to: New York State Police, Pistol Permit Bureau, Bldg 22, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany New York 12226-2252.

