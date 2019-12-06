{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bruno, who has served as Owasco highway superintendent since 2012, was arrested by New York State Police Thursday. 

Bruno is charged with official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. According to a state police news release, he allegedly used town funds to buy equipment for his construction company. 

Bruno owns Bob Bruno Excavating, an Auburn-area construction company. 

More information about Bruno's arrest wasn't immediately available. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Owasco Town Court. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated throughout the day

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

