Robert Bruno, who has served as Owasco highway superintendent since 2012, was arrested by New York State Police Thursday.
Bruno is charged with official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. According to a state police news release, he allegedly used town funds to buy equipment for his construction company.
Bruno owns Bob Bruno Excavating, an Auburn-area construction company.
You have free articles remaining.
More information about Bruno's arrest wasn't immediately available. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Owasco Town Court.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated throughout the day.