State police plan extra DWI patrols around St. Patrick's Day

The New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations get underway starting this weekend.

According to a news release, the special traffic enforcement detail will begin Friday, March 13, and run through Wednesday, March 18.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period. State police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 259 people for DWI, issued 371 tickets for distracted driving and 13,038 in total, police said.

State police report that drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people each year in the United States. Drunk drivers face jail time, loss of license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

