A Rochester-area man died late Friday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway. 

The New York State Police said the accident occurred at 9:36 p.m. Troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on the westbound side of the Thruway near Rochester. 

An investigation found that a tractor-trailer driven by Keith W. Siegard, 52, of Ithaca, was in the right lane when Lucas Petrison, 24, of Pittsford, stepped into the lane. Petrison, who was not with any vehicle at the time of the accident, was struck by Siegard's vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Siegard was not injured. 

The state police's collision reconstruction unit reconstructed the scene as part of its investigation. The agency said the incident is still under investigation. 

