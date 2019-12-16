New York state troopers are attempting to locate a Lansing man who may be armed.
Troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday to check the welfare of Frederick A. Knapp. A family member who called 911 feared Knapp may harm himself and was in possession of a long gun, according to state police.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department and Bangs Ambulance assisted at the scene. According to a news release, Knapp didn't threaten police or anyone else.
Early Monday, it was discovered that Knapp wasn't in his Locke Road residence. Troopers launched a search of the neighboring area.
Knapp, 51, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt. The state police said they need to make contact with him to check his welfare.
The public is advised that if you see Knapp, do not approach him. He may be in possession of a long gun or rifle. Police said his mindset is not known at this time.
If you see Knapp, call 911 or Tompkins County dispatchers at (607) 272-2444.