The New York State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny investigation in the town of Throop.
According to a news release, the larceny occurred during the evening of Sept. 19 or early in the morning of Sept. 20. The state police didn't disclose what was stolen, but did say items were stolen from a vehicle.
State police believe the subject may have information about the case.
If you have a tip to share, contact the state police in Auburn at (315) 253-3103.