The New York State Police is requesting the public's help with an investigation into a three-vehicle crash that killed two people on the Seneca County stretch of the Thruway Sunday morning.
In a news release Monday, the state police said a preliminary investigation found the crash was caused by a driver going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the Thruway.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight Sunday in the town of Tyre. Two people were killed in the crash. One person was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and, as of Sunday, was listed in critical condition. Two other people were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and were listed in stable condition.
You have free articles remaining.
Multiple ambulance services and fire departments responded to the crash. That stretch of the Thruway was closed while first responders tended to the injured and police conducted an investigation.
State troopers said they are withholding the names of those killed or injured in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Investigator David Worden at (315) 253-3103.