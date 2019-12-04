A Syracuse man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly resisting arrest and biting a state trooper early Tuesday.
The incident occurred at an apartment in the town of Salina. Troopers responded at approximately 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbed person.
The complainant told troopers that he was concerned about his friend, Noah Rivers, who arrived at his apartment and was acting strange. The complainant said he wanted Rivers to leave.
Troopers told Rivers that the resident wanted him to leave or he would be arrested. Rivers refused to leave, police said, and troopers arrested him.
While troopers placed him under arrest, Rivers began to resist. As he was being placed into the patrol car, state police said he became combative and "aggressively bit" a trooper on the upper leg.
The trooper received treatment for the bite, according to a news release.
Rivers, 24, of Syracuse, has been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for a medical evaluation before his centralized arraignment at the Onondaga County Justice Center.
The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office assisted the troopers at the scene.