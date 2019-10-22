A Syracuse man is accused of threatening to shoot employees and residents at a Seneca County drug treatment facility.
New York State Police said Luis Santiago, 23, made the threats when he learned he was being discharged from the Dick Van Dyke Addiction Treatment Center in Ovid.
Santiago allegedly threatened to shoot residents and staff members at the facility, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
He has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a class D felony. He was processed and transported to Seneca County Jail, where he's awaiting centralized arraignment.
State police said the agency was assisted in the investigation by the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, which oversees the Seneca County facility.