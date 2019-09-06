Three people became ill from exposure to an unknown substance at Auburn Correctional Facility that prompted a hazmat team to respond to the site on Thursday, state police said.
State Police Trooper Mark O'Donnell, public information officer for Troop E, said Friday that an inmate and two corrections officers became ill but their sicknesses are not life-threatening.
Troopers could not provide any additional information about the situation on Friday. State police investigators were called to the prison and "we're still trying to piece together what happened," O'Donnell said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
The Auburn Fire Department and an ambulance were sent to the prison around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A hazmat team was called "out of an abundance of caution," according to a brief state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision statement issued Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Mark Fritz said firefighters left the prison around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He said members of the fire department's hazmat team went through a decontamination process, but none of them were contaminated. It is standard for hazmat members' protective equipment — and personnel themselves, if necessary — to be cleaned with soap and water after being at a scene with a potentially hazardous substance, Fritz said.