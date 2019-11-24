A truck carrying thousands of gallons of milk overturned on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon, according to the New York State Police.
The 2019 Freightliner driven by Seth T. Eaton, 38, of McGraw, was traveling north on I-81. Eaton attempted to take exit 37 (Sandy Creek) when, according to police, he noticed a vehicle parked along the shoulder.
The state police said it appears Eaton over-steered, which caused him to lose control of the truck. The truck struck a signpost before overturning.
Eaton was extricated from the truck and transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.
The exit ramp was closed for several hours. Crews cleaned up 7,200 gallons of milk that spilled onto the highway.
State police said several agencies assisted at the scene, including the state Department of Transportation, the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Spill Response, Oswego County HAZMAT, Sandy Creek Fire Department, Pulaski Fire Department, NOCA Ambulance and Oswego County Fire Coordinators.