Two people from Syracuse are facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police in Cayuga County Thursday afternoon, state police said.
State police said Lorenzo S. Grainger, 25, and Dennaisha G. Moody, 22, took items from Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius that afternoon and fled in a vehicle to Clark Street, heading east toward Auburn. A bulletin was sent out and a trooper spotted and pursued the duo, who tossed the stolen items from the car.
Grainger took a right on Columbus Street toward the Arterial, state police said, and hit a vehicle with a man and a woman inside at the intersection of Columbus and Clark. Grainger continued to flee and lost control of the vehicle at the Arterial, crashing into a tree.
Grainger was not injured, state police said, but Moody was treated for minor injuries at Auburn Community Hospital. The man who drove the vehicle Grainger struck was not injured, but the female passenger was transported to the Auburn hospital for minor injuries.
Grainger was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal possession of an anti-security item, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting first offense and two counts of reckless driving, all misdemeanors, plus two violations and multiple infractions. Moody was charged with petit larceny.