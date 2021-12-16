State police urge drinkers not to drive during the holidays

With another holiday season bringing an increase in parties and celebrations, New York State Police will be participating in a special enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired and reckless driving.

In addition to DWI checkpoints and additional patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to use extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.

State police will also conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the enforcement campaign as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative that runs from Friday, Dec. 17, through Saturday, Jan. 1.

In a news release, police said that during last year’s crackdown, troopers arrested 440 people for DWI and issued 36,142 tickets, including 12,172 tickets for speeding, 966 for distracted driving, and 389 for Move Over Law violations. State police also investigated three fatal crashes,

This campaigned is sponsored by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation and funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, which remind motorists that their Have a Plan mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

State police and its partner agencies urge motorists to follow these tips to prevent impaired driving:

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• Use your community’s sober ride program.

• If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

