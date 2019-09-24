A Waterloo man is facing criminal charges for driving without a license while he was intoxicated in the Cayuga County town of Ledyard, according to New York State Police.
Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Ledyard Road Saturday, a state police news release said, and Mateo J. Aguilera, 21, failed standard sobriety tests. The arrest report from the state police said he was arrested at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and processed at the state police barracks in Auburn.
Aguilera was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a loaned motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, both misdemeanors; and three traffic infractions.
He was given traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Ledyard Court.