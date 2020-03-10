State police: Wayne County man sexually assaulted child

A Wayne County man has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against a child. 

John A. Bizallion has been charged with felony predatory sexual assault against a child, according to New York State Police. He was arraigned Tuesday and remanded without bail to the Wayne County Jail. 

Bizallion is scheduled to appear Friday in Wolcott Town Court. 

State police say it's an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about Bizallion should contact the state police headquarters in Canandaigua at (585) 398-4100. 

