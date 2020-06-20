State police: Wayne County man shot and killed by trooper after firing at officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SODUS — A 24-year-old Wayne County man was shot and killed by a state trooper after the man fired a shotgun at Wayne County sheriff's deputies and New York State Police overnight Friday.

Cody W. Cook, 24, of Sodus, was identified as the man who died, according to a press release from State Police.

Troopers and deputies responded to a domestic call at 6022 Bay Road at about 11:05 p.m. Friday, after a 911 caller said his son was breaking objects inside the home and was toting a shotgun. When officers arrived, they tried to contact Cook.

Shortly after, Cook leveled a shotgun at officers and fired. An unidentified trooper returned fire and struck Cook, the statement said.

The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene. After several attempts to reestablish contact with Cook were unsuccessful, the team entered the home about 4:20 a.m. and found Cook dead.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Wayne County District Attorney were on scene and assisted with the investigation.

That investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0