State police will be watching for reckless, impaired drivers over the holiday weekend

New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The agency said in a Friday news release that the special enforcement period will run from Friday, May 28, through Tuesday, June 1, during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by state police and local law enforcement agencies during the weekend. Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University of Albany, 251 people were killed and 5,151 were injured in drunk driving-related crashes in 2019 police said, and another 258 were killed in drug-related crashes.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android, and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2020, Troopers arrested 203 people for driving while impaired, issued 8,907 total tickets, and investigated 457 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities.

