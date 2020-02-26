State policy leads to closure of sheltered workshop in Auburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The timetable of the state's transition allowed Mozaic to give its employees advance notice about the workshop's closure. The organization looked at integrating the workshop, but with clinical staff on site, it doesn't meet the state's criteria for being part of the community, Connely said. For now, the workshop will be used as a warehouse.

Connely said Mozaic "hung on as long as we could" to its sheltered workshop because it provided an important choice to local people with disabilities.

"We choose where we work. People with disabilities should have that same right," he said. "It's sad."

Such workshops were especially suited to people with severe disabilities, Connelly said. In integrated work environments, where everyone is expected to be equally productive, their disabilities can lead to resentment from co-workers, he continued. But in sheltered workshops, they could work at their own pace, knowing clinical support is close by.

That's why Lorna Glendinning, of Throop, said the closure of Mozaic's workshop was "heartbreaking."