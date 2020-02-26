State policy leads to closure of sheltered workshop in Auburn

An Auburn workplace for people with disabilities is closed after almost 50 years due to a divisive change in state policy.
The workplace was known as a sheltered workshop, where people with disabilities could work for pay in a supervised environment. Located at 180 North St., the Auburn workshop was operated by the Arc of Seneca Cayuga. It opened in 1972, and at its peak, employed up to 200 people. They performed light tasks like packaging and assembling parts for clients that included Welch Allyn, Tessy Plastics and Lowe's, said Allen Connely, CEO of Mozaic, the new organization formed when the Arc of Seneca Cayuga merged with the Arc of Yates at the beginning of this year.
In 2013, however, the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities began to transition away from sheltered workshops. This followed the U.S. Supreme Court's 1999 Olmstead vs. L.C. ruling, which established that people with disabilities should be integrated into the community whenever appropriate. Sheltered workshops, then, were criticized as segregationist.
The workplaces have been the subject of other criticisms, too.
In 2015 testimony to the state Senate Committee on Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, Jennifer Monthie of Disability Rights New York said that 97% of workers in sheltered workshops were paid below minimum wage. The environments also "do little to assist people in learning the skills needed for employment," she said.
With those criticisms in mind, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities ended new admissions to sheltered workshops on July 1, 2013, and ended funding to them after 2020.
In a statement to The Citizen, the office said the changes were part of a "transformation agreement" with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"(OPWDD) has been assisting people during the seven-year transition period to identify community employment opportunities, and working with sheltered workshop providers transitioning to competitive and integrated businesses," the office said. "OPWDD is also working with people to find integrated opportunities consistent with each person's needs and choices."
As a result, Mozaic's sheltered workshop closed at the end of December. Connely said six or seven of the 20 employees remaining there went to the organization's Finger Lakes Textiles manufacturing facility in Waterloo. Some retired, and others moved to Mozaic's Senior Styles program, which the organization describes as a "day (habilitation) without walls." Mozaic also offers a Community Pre-Vocational program that helps people with disabilities learn job skills by volunteering in the community, as well as job readiness services like resume and interview assistance.
The timetable of the state's transition allowed Mozaic to give its employees advance notice about the workshop's closure. The organization looked at integrating the workshop, but with clinical staff on site, it doesn't meet the state's criteria for being part of the community, Connely said. For now, the workshop will be used as a warehouse.
Connely said Mozaic "hung on as long as we could" to its sheltered workshop because it provided an important choice to local people with disabilities.
"We choose where we work. People with disabilities should have that same right," he said. "It's sad."
Such workshops were especially suited to people with severe disabilities, Connelly said. In integrated work environments, where everyone is expected to be equally productive, their disabilities can lead to resentment from co-workers, he continued. But in sheltered workshops, they could work at their own pace, knowing clinical support is close by.
That's why Lorna Glendinning, of Throop, said the closure of Mozaic's workshop was "heartbreaking."
Glendinning's son, Scott Stack, 49, has Down syndrome and requires oxygen, she said. So integrated work environments aren't ideal for him. Even working at Finger Lakes Textiles would be too disruptive. But at Mozaic's workshop, he could spend time with friends somewhere his needs were met, she said, and collect a paycheck every two weeks.
Scott is now set to start working at a coffee shop at Mozaic's facility on Clark Street Road in Aurelius, Glendinning said, but she has yet to be told whether it'll be a paid or volunteer position.
"The government feels these people should be out working. Someone said (the workshop) was like a sweat shop," she said. "But most of their jobs were sit-down, putting things together."
Glendinning said she wrote several politicians about the workshop's closure, hoping her son could keep working there, but to no avail.
"I spent nights crying, thinking about it," she said. "It's very upsetting."
