State proceeds with boat launch installations but encourages social distancing

Boat launch installations throughout the state are set to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but social distancing is encouraged.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced in a news release Tuesday that boat launch installations are ongoing at various points in the state despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19.

"Each spring, DEC and State Parks regional staff work to install docks at all sites, often before the opening day for various sportfish species," the release said.

Across the state, docks are being put in at boat launches. Launch installations can alter depending on weather conditions. Most sites are open for public use, even if a boarding dock isn't put in. People are encouraged to contact their regional fisheries office or state park.

"Restrooms at these facilities will remain closed out of an abundance of caution to prevent the community spread of COVID-19. Boat launches at DEC campgrounds remain closed at this time," the news release said. "Please note that the boat launch in Saranac Lake is restricted due to an adjacent construction project."