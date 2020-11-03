State races roundup: Lemondes, Manktelow, Helming, Oberacker poised to win

The race to replace Gary Finch will likely result in the 126th Assembly District remaining a Republican seat.
John Lemondes held a considerable lead with early voting and Election Day returns with 31,639 votes compared with 20,206 for Democratic challenger Dia Carabajal, with 101 of 111 election districts reporting as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
While Lemondes' 57% of the vote could narrow when absentee ballots are tallied, the lead is likely insurmountable.
Carabajal is a former Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member and a former Auburn City Councilor. She's a professor at Cayuga Community College.
Lemondes, sought the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District six years ago, but fell short to John Katko, who went on to win the race. He is a retired Army colonel who now owns a farm in the town of LaFayette.
The district includes the city of Auburn and the towns of Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill, Throop and Venice in Cayuga County, along with parts of Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Assemblyman Gary Finch, R-Springport, has been the lone Cayuga County resident to serve on the state Legislature for many years. He held the seat going back to 1999 but decided to retire this year.
130th Assembly District
In a rematch of the 2018 race, Brian Manktelow was well on his way to winning a second term in Albany.
With all voting districts reporting, Manktelow led challenger Scott Comegys, 35,967 to 13,230.
Manktelow easily defeated Comegys in the heavily Republican district two years ago, when the pair were vying to replace retiring Assembly Robert Oaks.
The district includes all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties, with the Cayuga County portion including the towns of Aurelius, Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Ira, Mentz, Montezuma, Sennett, Sterling and Victory.
51st Senate District
In the race to replace state Sen. James Seward, the man Seward was hoping would replace him held a commanding election night lead.
Peter Oberacker had more than 59% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. His 56,857 votes were well ahead of challenger Jim Barber's 34,142, with nearly 70% of election district results in.
Democrat Barber and Republican Oberacker both reside on the eastern half of this sprawling district, which includes all of Cortland, Otsego and Schoharie counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Tompkins and Ulster counties. The Cayuga County towns in the district include Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill are in the district.
Barber is a fifth-generation farmer who has held multiple statewide agricultural leadership jobs, while Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, is a business owner. Oberacker was asked by Seward to run for the seat when the longtime senator decided to retire after more than 30 years in office.
54th Senate District
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, was poised to secure her third term in this district, as she held a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Shauna O'Toole.
With 290 of 297 election districts reporting, Helming had 76,959 votes to O'Toole's 34,921.
After securing enough signatures to get on the ballot, O'Toole did not mount much of an active campaign; she did not report raising any money for her campaign, according to state Board of Elections reports.
The district includes all of Seneca and Wayne counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario and Tompkins counties. In Cayuga, that includes a portion of Auburn and the towns of Aurelius, Conquest, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Mentz, Montezuma, Scipio, Springport, Sterling, Throop, Venice and Victory.
"The voters sent a loud and clear message and I look forward to continuing to serve our community. This year, we saw historic turnout across the region and these results speak for themselves. It is an honor to serve my neighbors and fight for the future of our area," Helming said in a statement early Wednesday morning.
State Supreme Court
In a race featuring seven candidates vying for four judicial seats, all of the candidates were from the Monroe County area, and the Republican slate was in a strong position to win all of the seats.
Stephen Lindley, the only candidate who was endorsed by both major parties, was the runaway top vote-getter. Republicans Dan Doyle, Sam Valleriani and Vince Dinolfo all had strong leads over Democrats William Gargan, Julia Cianca and Gino Nitti.
