State races roundup: Lemondes, Manktelow, Helming, Oberacker poised to win

Barber is a fifth-generation farmer who has held multiple statewide agricultural leadership jobs, while Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, is a business owner. Oberacker was asked by Seward to run for the seat when the longtime senator decided to retire after more than 30 years in office.

54th Senate District

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, was poised to secure her third term in this district, as she held a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Shauna O'Toole.

With 290 of 297 election districts reporting, Helming had 76,959 votes to O'Toole's 34,921.

After securing enough signatures to get on the ballot, O'Toole did not mount much of an active campaign; she did not report raising any money for her campaign, according to state Board of Elections reports.

The district includes all of Seneca and Wayne counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario and Tompkins counties. In Cayuga, that includes a portion of Auburn and the towns of Aurelius, Conquest, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Mentz, Montezuma, Scipio, Springport, Sterling, Throop, Venice and Victory.