State report: COVID-19 entered nursing homes through staff, not admission policy

The report did not quiet critics of Cuomo and Zucker's handling of nursing homes.

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said there still needs to be an independent investigation into nursing home deaths in New York state.

"For months, the Cuomo administration and State Department of Health (DOH) have deflected accountability for the thousands of lives lost to COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes. To the surprise of absolutely no one, they have now presented a report that continues to promote their pass-the-buck narrative," he said in a press release Monday.

"In no way does this report replace the need for a full, public accounting and independent investigation into what happened in nursing homes and adult care facilities across the state," he added.

Cuomo recounted making the visitor ban two weeks after the state's first case, which was on March 1, and said that the state now knows the virus was prevalent in the state well before, in January and through February.

Zucker said that the virus already was present in nursing homes prior to the March 25 order, saying that 81% of nursing homes in the state who admitted Covid-positive patients already had had Covid-positive residents.