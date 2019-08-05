Central New York residents near Ithaca and Rochester can give their input on possible increases to gas and electric service rates proposed by New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric corporations.
The New York State Public Service Commission announced in a press release on Monday that it will hold informational forums about the proposals in the two nearby cities, followed by public hearings where residents can offer comment.
The closest local hearings will take place at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Council Chambers in Rochester and 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Tompkins County Public Library in Ithaca.
The release states that the total average residential monthly electric and gas bills for NYSEG customers are estimated to increase by $10.17 and $1.05 respectively, though it could depend on revenue allocation and how the rates are calculated.
RG&E estimates that its customers' total average residential monthly electric and gas bills will increase by $2.86 and $1.56, according to the release.
The companies, both subsidiaries of Connecticut-based Avangrid that serve portions of Cayuga County, will give brief overviews of their proposals during the informational forums before the commenting period. The state commission will request that people also submit their comments in written form, but appointments won't be necessary to speak during the hearings.
For NYSEG, "vegetation management" is the largest driver for increasing electric service rates, according to the release, while RG&E cites operating expenses, infrastructure investments and depreciation. Increasing gas delivery rates for both companies is related to operation and maintenance expenses, as well as depreciation and infrastructure investments, according to the release.