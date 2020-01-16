State seeks public input on cleanup plan for TRW Union Springs site

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting comments on a proposed cleanup plan for the former TRW Union Springs Facility, according to a recent news release from the agency.
Previously, contaminants like trichloroethene (TCE), polychlorinated naphthalenes (PCNs) and pesticides were uncovered at the former plant through a study conducted by TRW, which declared that the site "poses a significant threat to public health and/or the environment."
The proposed remediation effort for the contaminated site at 13 Salem St. in Union Springs includes excavating to depths of approximately 16 feet for "heavily contaminated soils" in a former canal in the north-central area of the site and disposing the soil away from the facility. The excavation site would also be filled with wood mulch and gravel to "support the growth of microorganisms" — which will combat contaminants.
The DEC and the state Department of Health proposed the expedited Interim Remedial Measure, which the release describes as a type of cleanup that can be executed if the contamination doesn't require extensive investigation.
A building on the site of the former TRW plant is currently used as a warehouse and office space, but the 11.8-acre site was previously used to manufacture electrical components until it shut down in 1997. Its cleanup is part of the Brownfield Cleanup Program that encourages voluntary redevelopment of contaminated sites.
Public comments will be considered and any necessary adjustments will be made to the design of the IRM plan, according to the release.
Until Feb. 14, the public can submit written comments to Project Manager Joshua Cook by email or regular mail. The plan to clean up the site can be accessed with other project documents on the NYSDEC's website.
Cook can be reached at joshua.cook@dec.ny.gov or at the mailing address: DEC Region 7, 615 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse, NY, 13021.