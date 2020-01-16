State seeks public input on cleanup plan for TRW Union Springs site

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting comments on a proposed cleanup plan for the former TRW Union Springs Facility, according to a recent news release from the agency.

Previously, contaminants like trichloroethene (TCE), polychlorinated naphthalenes (PCNs) and pesticides were uncovered at the former plant through a study conducted by TRW, which declared that the site "poses a significant threat to public health and/or the environment."

The proposed remediation effort for the contaminated site at 13 Salem St. in Union Springs includes excavating to depths of approximately 16 feet for "heavily contaminated soils" in a former canal in the north-central area of the site and disposing the soil away from the facility. The excavation site would also be filled with wood mulch and gravel to "support the growth of microorganisms" — which will combat contaminants.

The DEC and the state Department of Health proposed the expedited Interim Remedial Measure, which the release describes as a type of cleanup that can be executed if the contamination doesn't require extensive investigation.

