State Sen. John Mannion to hold Auburn-area blood drive

The blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Fingerlakes Mall's community room in Aurelius. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go online to redcrossblood.com and enter "flxmall" to schedule an appointment.

"Blood donation is the gift of life and we need the Cayuga County community to show up so we can replenish local supplies," Mannion said. "I'm grateful to the Red Cross for their partnership on this event and I look forward to seeing everyone at the Fingerlakes Mall on Aug. 23."