State Street bridge in Auburn closing for the remainder of the year for construction

The bridge over the Owasco River on State Street in Auburn will be closed for about seven months as work begins next week to replace the bridge and reconfigure the area surrounding it.
Construction on the multimillion-dollar project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4, and be completed by the end of the year, during which time vehicles and pedestrians will be detoured around the site. West Garden Street will be closed for the duration of the project.
The project will include replacing the existing 73-foot bridge with an 80-foot span that will "provide an additional 75-years of service life to the city of Auburn," according to a description of the project. Reinforced concrete abutments will be constructed to support the new bridge.
Roads around the bridge will be repaved, a bike lane will be added, 200 feet of road will be rehabilitated on West Garden Street and a pocket park will be constructed at the corner of State Street and West Garden Street.
The city said earlier this year that the project received $4.75 million in grant funding assistance through the competitive Bridge NY program. The total cost of the work is estimated to be more than $6 million, with the city having bonded for $1.2 million of that amount.
Auburn officials have launched a website with details of the project that will be updated during the course of construction, including a map of the following detours:
• Southbound traffic on State Street (Route 38) will be detoured east on Seymour Street to North Street (Route 34) south, to Arterial West (Route 5 & US 20), to State Street.
• Northbound traffic on State Street will be detoured east on Arterial East, to North Street, to Seymour Street, to State Street.
• Access to Health Central: Beginning Monday, June 1, West Garden Street will be closed. For access to parking for the Health Central building, use Chapel Street off of North Street next to the Holiday Inn.
• Access to Auburn Correctional Facility employee parking lot: Beginning Thursday, June 4, use Chapel Street off of North Street next to the Holiday Inn and follow the signage to the new temporary entrance to the ACF employee parking lot.
• Access will remain open to Curley's restaurant and the parking lot on the south side of the bridge. Use the entrance located on State Street at the corner of Arterial West to access the Curley's parking lot.
• The Auburn Farmer's Co-op Market at the Curley's parking lot will be open for the summer and fall season on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 2.
• Pedestrians will be detoured around the site using the extension of the Owasco River Trail along West Garden Street to Arterial West, then directed west along Arterial West back to State Street.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.