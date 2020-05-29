State Street bridge in Auburn closing for the remainder of the year for construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bridge over the Owasco River on State Street in Auburn will be closed for about seven months as work begins next week to replace the bridge and reconfigure the area surrounding it.

Construction on the multimillion-dollar project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4, and be completed by the end of the year, during which time vehicles and pedestrians will be detoured around the site. West Garden Street will be closed for the duration of the project.

The project will include replacing the existing 73-foot bridge with an 80-foot span that will "provide an additional 75-years of service life to the city of Auburn," according to a description of the project. Reinforced concrete abutments will be constructed to support the new bridge.

Roads around the bridge will be repaved, a bike lane will be added, 200 feet of road will be rehabilitated on West Garden Street and a pocket park will be constructed at the corner of State Street and West Garden Street.

The city said earlier this year that the project received $4.75 million in grant funding assistance through the competitive Bridge NY program. The total cost of the work is estimated to be more than $6 million, with the city having bonded for $1.2 million of that amount.