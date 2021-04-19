State to enhance more than 750 acres in Montezuma Wetlands Complex

More than 750 acres in the Montezuma Wetlands Complex will get enhancements as part of the state's "Reimagine the Canals" initiative, according to a press release from the state on Monday.

As a primary focus of the Reimagine the Canals initiative introduced in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's 2020 State of the State address, the New York Power Authority, Canal Corporation, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are developing this collaborative project to improve and enhance the Montezuma's wetlands while protecting its wildlife habitat and creating new recreational opportunities for New Yorkers.

"The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is one of New York's greatest ecological treasures, and through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, we will enhance this complex so that our next generation can enjoy this wildlife treasure," Governor Cuomo said in the release. "These efforts will not only protect the wetlands and their habitats but will also encourage additional nature-based recreation and tourism activities that will benefit the entire Central New York region."