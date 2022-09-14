State to hold gun buyback in Camillus with no questions asked

The state is offering compensation ranging from $25 to $350 for guns turned in at an event in Camillus this weekend.

As part of an ongoing to effort to combat gun violence by reducing the number of guns in homes, the New York attorney general's office is hosting a community gun buyback with the Camillus Police Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Camillus Fire Department at 5801 Newport Road.

According to a news release, working and non-working, unloaded firearms will be accepted with no questions asked in exchange for compensation on site. The attorney general's office provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

The the following amounts are being offered:

• $250 per assault rifle

• $150 per handgun

• $75 per rifle or shotgun

• $25 per non-working, antique, or homemade gun

• Up to $150 for 3D-printed handguns that appear to be capable of safely firing multiple rounds without reloading

• $25 to $50 for gun parts (uppers, lowers, auto sears).

• Up to $250 for ghost handguns and up to $350 for ghost assault rifles (excluding homemade and 3D-printed ones).

Both working and non-working firearms will be accepted and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun. There will also be no unauthorized audio or video recording allowed on site.

The attorney general's office said that it has collected more than 3,300 guns since 2019. A similar event in Syracuse last summer collected 342 firearms, the largest in the history of the program at the time.