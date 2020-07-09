State to move ahead with $953K gas plant cleanup plan in Auburn

Manufactured gas was produced by heating coal and/or petroleum products to produce a gas mixture that was cooled and purified. Byproducts from the operation contributed to the contamination of soil and groundwater.

The agencies recommended and chose a cleanup that would include removing 27 cubic yards of contaminated surface soil and replacing it with clean material and treating contaminated groundwater with "enhanced bioremediation," which would include controlled release of oxygen into the contaminated groundwater area, which would degrade the contaminants. Continued monitoring of the site and areas adjacent to it would also be part of the plan, along with securing of an environmental easement to make sure the site is managed and used properly in the future.

It was not clear from the documents DEC released this week when the cleanup work will start, or how long it will last. Agency officials could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Options under consideration included a more extensive cleanup process to remove subsurface soil and relocate the active substation. Its estimated cost was $20.5 million, according to a feasibility study.