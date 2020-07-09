State to move ahead with $953K gas plant cleanup plan in Auburn

Following a public comment period that was extended because of the coronavirus outbreak, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a pollution cleanup plan at an electrical substation site in Auburn.
The DEC announced this week that it has chosen a $953,000 remediation plan at a New York State Electric & Gas property on Green Street, which is off State Street across from the Hilton Garden Inn downtown. The site was once used to store manufactured gas generated at other sites in the city where state-ordered cleanup projects have already taken place.
It is now an electricity substation for NYSEG, and the project chosen by DEC will allow that operation to continue.
The DEC and the state Department of Health have been working jointly on a site study. The agencies issued a joint recommendation that was subject to a public comment period earlier this year. Comments were originally requested in March with a public informational meeting planned, but COVID-19 shut down in-person public meetings on remediation projects. As a result, a second round of public comments were allowed to be submitted from April 20 through May 20.
Pollutants at the Green Street site include arsenic in surface soils; volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and arsenic in subsurface soil; and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and cyanide in groundwater.
Manufactured gas was produced by heating coal and/or petroleum products to produce a gas mixture that was cooled and purified. Byproducts from the operation contributed to the contamination of soil and groundwater.
The agencies recommended and chose a cleanup that would include removing 27 cubic yards of contaminated surface soil and replacing it with clean material and treating contaminated groundwater with "enhanced bioremediation," which would include controlled release of oxygen into the contaminated groundwater area, which would degrade the contaminants. Continued monitoring of the site and areas adjacent to it would also be part of the plan, along with securing of an environmental easement to make sure the site is managed and used properly in the future.
It was not clear from the documents DEC released this week when the cleanup work will start, or how long it will last. Agency officials could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Options under consideration included a more extensive cleanup process to remove subsurface soil and relocate the active substation. Its estimated cost was $20.5 million, according to a feasibility study.
The Green Street project would be the third cleanup in Auburn of sites polluted more than a century ago by the manufactured gas process. Former NYSEG plants at 23 McMaster St. and 211 Clark St. have also been cleaned up under a statewide program aimed at addressing old manufactured gas plant pollution.
