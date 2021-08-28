State trooper injured in highway crash in Onondaga County

A New York State Trooper was injured when his vehicle was struck on I-81 in Onondaga County Saturday.

In a news release, police said that at about 1 p.m. Trooper Timothy D. LeFever was conducting a traffic stop on a 2018 Audi A4 on Interstate 81 northbound in the town of Onondaga.

While returning back to his patrol car, he observed a blue 2012 Volkswagen traveling northbound in the driving lane and striking the passenger’s side rear of a white 2020 Hyundai that was traveling in the passing lane.

The Volkswagen then struck the rear of the state police patrol car. LeFever was forced to jump over the guide rail as his patrol car struck him and the vehicle he pulled over in the rear.

Troopers said that LeFever and the operator of the Volkswagen, Brian Osadchey, 50, of Lafayette, were both transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Emily A. DeSantis, 24, of Riverhead, and a 24-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash. The driver of the Audi, Ralph E. Amirata, 50, of New Jersey, was not injured in the crash.

Osadchey was ticketed for unsafe lane change.