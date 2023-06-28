A new video series on aging issues in New York state spotlights a community engagement program in Onondaga County.

The state Office for the Aging this week released a three-part video series called Community Engagement in Area Agencies on Aging. The series highlights three aging services organizations in New York that are meeting the needs of traditionally underserved populations in their communities.

The video series is funded by the Building Resilient Inclusive Communities with a goal of helping organizations improve safe access to physical activity, promote healthy eating by improving nutrition security, and reduce social isolation and loneliness.

The series was unveiled in Albany this week during the Association on Aging in New York’s Aging Concerns Unite Us conference attended by approximately 600 aging services professionals and organizations from across the nation.

The first video in the series chronicles efforts by Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long-Term Care Services to serve the local Vietnamese population. At the heart of the county’s engagement effort, officials said, is a special relationship that the office has forged with Mr. Vinh Dang. A prominent member of the Vietnamese community, Mr. Dang has strengthened the agency's connection with the Vietnamese community through Onondaga County’s "neighborhood advisers" program.

Part two highlights the work of Westchester County Department of Senior Programs & Services in responding to the unique needs of specific communities, and part three features the work of Suffolk County Office for the Aging and the LGBT Network to meet the unique needs of LGBTQ+ older adults through specialized services.

"Aging services providers play a vital role in promoting trust and proactively engaging with traditionally underserved populations to overcome barriers and equitably deliver services," NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said in a news release. "This video series offers important perspectives, strategies, and program models for providers to adopt and ensure that their work is a true reflection of the communities they serve."