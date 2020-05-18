State warns of contaminated raw milk from Cayuga County dairy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Agriculture issued a warning on Monday not to consume unpasteurized raw milk from a Weedsport dairy because of possible listeria contamination.

In a press release, the department said the milk was from Serenity Meadows, 2890 Jorolemon Road, Weedsport. As of Monday afternoon, no illnesses from the milk were reported to the department.

According to the press release, a sample of the milk collected by a state inspector was discovered to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. On May 11, Serenity Meadows was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further lab testing, completed on Monday confirmed the presence of listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample. Serenity Meadows is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Serenity Meadows immediately dispose of it and contact them at (315) 730-9738.