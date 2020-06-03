State-wide bar must be cleared before NYS prison visitation continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prison visitation will be suspended until the entire state is in phase three of reopening, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision recently announced.

New York City will likely be the last region to begin that process, as it is slated to enter phase one on June 8. With approximately 14 days between phases as long as all COVID-19 testing and equipment criteria is met, that means that incarcerated people wouldn't be able to receive visitors until at least July 6.

According to the statement, the suspension on visitation is subject to change as NYSDOCCS continues to reevaluate based on regional reopening. The Family Reunion Program, which allows for extended visits with family members, will continue to be suspended until further notice. DOCCS will “periodically” reevaluate whether that program can continue.

"While we understand the importance of family and visitation, we need to ensure that we continue to protect the staff and incarcerated population within our facilities," the statement reads.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said in an emailed statement on Friday that it would support an extension of the suspension.