State-wide bar must be cleared before NYS prison visitation continues

Prison visitation will be suspended until the entire state is in phase three of reopening, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision recently announced.
New York City will likely be the last region to begin that process, as it is slated to enter phase one on June 8. With approximately 14 days between phases as long as all COVID-19 testing and equipment criteria is met, that means that incarcerated people wouldn't be able to receive visitors until at least July 6.
According to the statement, the suspension on visitation is subject to change as NYSDOCCS continues to reevaluate based on regional reopening. The Family Reunion Program, which allows for extended visits with family members, will continue to be suspended until further notice. DOCCS will “periodically” reevaluate whether that program can continue.
"While we understand the importance of family and visitation, we need to ensure that we continue to protect the staff and incarcerated population within our facilities," the statement reads.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said in an emailed statement on Friday that it would support an extension of the suspension.
“Any further actions that DOCCS will take to ensure the health and safety of the membership as we navigate through this pandemic, would certainly be embraced, including the extension of the inmate visitation suspension,” James Miller, NYSCOPBA public relations director, said.
The executive director of an NYC-based oversight agency that has surveyed Auburn Correctional Facility in the past said more of the incarcerated population should be tested to know the extent to which visitation suspension is necessary.
“I think there likely are safe ways to conduct visits during a pandemic that would include texting incarcerated people, screening visitors for symptoms,” Jennifer Scaife, executive director of the Correctional Association of New York, said.
She also suggested giving incarcerated people personal protective equipment and creating plexiglass barriers in the visiting areas.
“While contact visiting is a key, important feature of maintaining family bonds, I think the next best thing would be to speak through a thin plastic shield,” she said.
In its full statement on gradual reopening, DOCCS also announced changes to the procedure and physical space where visitations take place.
The rooms will be reconfigured so that the capacity will fit half the amount of people it did previously, in order to address social distancing guidelines, the statement reads. Facilities with outside visiting areas will be able to use them.
The visits will have a limit of two hours with no more than two visitors at a time. Visitors will have to pre-register and get a confirmation of the scheduled visit prior to arriving at the correctional facility.
People visiting, as well as prison staff, will also be required to wear face masks and will be screened with a questionnaire and a temperature check before the visit. At least one carrier will be in each facility's visiting area to disinfect the tables and vending machines.
Child areas are to remain closed once visiting reopens, a decision DOCCS said it will reevaluate after 30 days.
"All movement in the visiting area will be controlled by staff to ensure social distancing," the statement reads. It also said visits will be portioned by name or identification number "to ensure access" to visitations for the entire population.
