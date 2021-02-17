Statewide group to honor retiring Port Byron school superintendent

The longtime Port Byron Central School District Superintendent will be acknowledged by a statewide education organization.

Neil O'Brien, now in his final year with the district, was recently picked to receive the New York State Council of School Superintendents’ Appreciation Award for 2021, a news release on the district's website said. He is set to be recognized at the council's Virtual Winter Institute and Lobby Day on March 8.

O'Brien, currently in his 17th year leading Port Byron, is retiring in June. Mike Jorgensen, Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School principal and a K-12 administrator leading curriculum and instruction, was previously confirmed to take over as superintendent on July 1.

The news release said O'Brien compared his tenure to managing a successful baseball team, and thanked the board of education and staff members.