As part of an ongoing effort to get more firearms out of circulation, an upcoming statewide gun buyback program will include a drop-off point in Syracuse.

The state Attorney General's Office on Tuesday announced that nine gun buybacks will be held across the state during which officials will accept — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. The AG's office provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

The central New York part of the program will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry, 425 Gifford St., Syracuse.

A similar collection was held in Syracuse in 2021, and an event at the Camillus Fire Department in September 2022 collected 172 firearms, and the AG's office said it has helped remove more than 4,000 guns from New York communities since 2019.

Both working and non-working firearms will be accepted, and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.

Compensation will be given in the following amounts:

• $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun

• $150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person)

• $75 per rifle or shotgun

• $25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun